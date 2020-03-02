Russian economy to reach planned cycle, despite coronavirus — minister

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Consequences from the coronavirus spread will be temporary and the Russian economy will eventually achieve the planned cycle, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on Monday.

"Any consequences of the coronavirus spread will be temporary by nature and whatever the situation and moods evolve, it should be understood that we will ultimately nevertheless achieve the anticipated economic cycle," Reshetnikov said.

The Russian economy will cope with consequences of the coronavirus and other shocks, despite the forthcoming revision of scenario conditions for development of the national economy, the minister said earlier on Monday).