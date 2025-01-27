Russian ambassador doesn’t expect that UK will change policy toward Moscow

MANCHESTER, January 27. /TASS/. UK’s anti-Russian policies are so deep-rooted and long-standing that it would be hard to expect them to be cast away, even if the US starts to pursue different ideas under the new administration, said Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin.

"It seems that purely hypothetical constructive signals from Washington wouldn’t be defining for London. Let us remember that the provocation in Salisbury in 2018 and the subsequent whipping up of anti-Russian hysteria that went beyond the borders of Britain took place here during the first presidency of Donald Trump" he told TASS.

"The UK's anti-Russian policies are deep-rooted, long-standing and consensus-based for the elites, even though they cause damage to the local population and economy. The current Labour government has already committed itself to this agenda with numerous unfriendly, often frankly offensive actions and statements over the past six months," the ambassador continued.

According to Kelin, Russia is ready to improve relations with the UK, but the ball is in London's court.

"Of course, the UK government still has the opportunity, if not to admit the fallacy of their approaches, then at least to show pragmatism for the sake of their country's interests. This already happened in our relations a hundred years ago - after the British invasion, and later, during the Second World War. We, for our part, have never refused to restore the ties undermined by London, if we are talking about a sincere desire to enter into a dialogue on a basis of mutual respect and taking into account our legitimate interests," he said.

Illegitimate sanctions

Kelin conceded he does not expect the sanctions pressure from London to ease.

"Similarly, we do not expect that attempts to make a name for themselves at our expense or to curry favor with their senior partners will be less intense. Obviously, London, under the pretext of supporting Kiev, continues to pay special attention to our oil and gas industry and the so-called Russian shadow fleet," the ambassador said.

"It is possible that the British will continue to hypocritically put on the stop list those who rescue children from the war zone or will look for other reasons in the context of the special military operation. They have numerous sanctions regimes for this purpose, which are not directly related to the Ukrainian crisis," he added.

According to the Russian ambassador, such measures "are illegitimate and trample on the principles of free trade that London appears to stand for."

"Furthermore, harm is being done not only to UK citizens and businesses, but also to countries of the Global South. However, political factors get the upper hand. It is clear that such short-sightedness will not remain without a proportionate response," Kelin said.