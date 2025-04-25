Trump says meeting with Zelensky in Rome 'possible'

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not rule out meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome.

Trump told reporters before leaving for Italy to attend the funeral of Pope Francis that he would "meet with a lot of the foreign leaders." When asked if he would hold a meeting with Zelensky, the US president said: "It’s possible." However, he did not provide any details.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on April 21. He will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore; the funeral is scheduled for April 26. The presidents of Brazil, the United States and France announced plans to attend the ceremony. Representatives of various religions and churches will also gather for the funeral. Trump will leave Rome on the evening of April 26.