MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost over 520,000 troops, and 6,700 tanks and combat vehicles along the engagement line in 2025, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Sergey Rudskoy said.

"Their (the Ukrainian army - TASS) losses in 2025 amounted to roughly 6,700 tanks and combat armored vehicles, as well as over 12,000 weapons and mortars, and more than 520,000 servicemen in terms of personnel," he told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Ukrainian army has lost over 1,5 million troops in total," Rudskoy added.