Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducts almost 300 operations against US military bases

TUNIS, March 11. /TASS/. Armed Shiite groups that are part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have carried out 291 operations against US military bases in the Middle East over the past 12 days, the movement said in a statement.

According to it, 13 American servicemen were killed in the attacks, and dozens were injured.

"The total number of operations over 12 days has reached 291. As a result, 13 Americans were killed, dozens suffered injuries, including serious ones," the statement, published on Telegram, reads. Over the past 24 hours alone, the militants carried out 31 attacks using drones and missiles.

On February 28, the movement announced it was resuming operations against American forces in the Middle East following the start of US and Israeli strikes on Iran.