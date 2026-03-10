FACTBOX: What is known about Russian-crewed Caffa cargo ship detained in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, March 10. /TASS/. Sweden's Coast Guard, in coordination with the police, detained the Caffa cargo ship sailing under the Guinean flag on March 7 off the coast of the southern town of Trelleborg, the Coast Guard reported in a press release.

Swedish authorities said the arrested captain of the ship is a Russian citizen. He is suspected of using forged maritime certificates.

TASS has compiled the main information available at this time.

Assistance to the detained

- The Russian embassy in Sweden is in contact with the Swedish government regarding the detained Caffa ship with Russian crew members aboard, the diplomatic mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

- A Russian diplomat visited the arrested captain with Russian citizenship. He is being held in satisfactory conditions, the embassy told TASS.

- The rest of the crew remain on board the vessel, and the Russian embassy is assisting the shipowner company with supplying provisions to the crew.

Charges

- The captain of the vessel is suspected of using forged maritime certificates, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a press release.

- He is also suspected of violating maritime law and the national ship safety act.

Detention of the vessel

- The Swedish Coast Guard, with police support, detained the Guinea-flagged cargo vessel Caffa off the coast of Trelleborg in southern Sweden, the coast guard said in a press release.

- Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation.

- According to Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin, the Caffa is on Ukraine's sanctions list.

- The SVT television channel reported that the vessel was sailing from Morocco’s Casablanca to St. Petersburg.