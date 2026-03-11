Spain permanently recalls its ambassador to Israel — decree

MADRID, March 11. /TASS/. The Spanish government has permanently recalled its ambassador to Israel, a decree published in the kingdom’s official government gazette stated.

According to the decree, following a proposal from Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Ana Maria Salomon Perez has been "removed from the post of Spanish ambassador" to Israel. There is currently no information on the appointment of a new head of the diplomatic mission.

In September of last year, the Spanish foreign ministry summoned its ambassador for consultations following negative statements made by the Jewish state towards the kingdom.