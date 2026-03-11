DONETSK, March 11. /TASS/. A platoon of Ukrainian servicemen led by a mercenary from Colombia - Jose Luis Pocheco Navarra - has surrendered in the Zaporozhye Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

Three positions of the Ukrainian armed forces, where more than 20 people were stationed in total, came under assault by Russian troops, the Colombian mercenary told TASS.

"These three positions made an L-shape, with 10 people at our post, including me. At the two others there were six and seven people," Navarra said.

According to him, the assault on the Ukrainian positions was rapid, and most of the Ukrainian soldiers surrendered without resistance.