Russian developers upgrade anti-UAV camouflage umbrella

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Engineers at the V.A. Trapeznikov Institute of Control Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences have developed a radiotransparent version of a camouflage umbrella for protection against drones, the Izvestia daily reported, citing institute experts.

According to the publication, the developers have changed the design material to be radiotransparent, allowing soldiers under cover to simultaneously use a radio or electronic warfare system.

Furthermore, the specialists cite protection against thermal imagers as one of the advantages of the new umbrella. "Traditional camouflage capes or ponchos are very hot in the summer: they heat up, the hot air escapes, and the hidden person becomes visible from a drone. The new umbrella eliminates this drawback. Our development remains effective for half an hour even in freezing temperatures," noted the device inventor Andrey Migachev, a research fellow at the Institute of Problems of Control Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences.