Top Iranian diplomat thanks US Central Command for admitting HIMARS use

TEHRAN, March 10. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has thanked the US Central Command (CENTCOM) for admitting that Washington is deploying and using HIMARS rocket launchers in the conflict with Tehran.

"Thank you CENTCOM for admitting that you are using our neighbors' territory to deploy HIMARS systems against our people, apparently including a desalination plant," he wrote on the X social media platform, commenting on a CENTCOM statement about using HIMARS systems for strikes on Iran.

"Nobody should complain if our powerful missiles destroy these systems wherever they are in retribution," Araghchi added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.