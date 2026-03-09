Turkish foreign ministry summons Iranian ambassador amid missile attack

ISTANBUL, March 9. /TASS/. Iran’s ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry in connection with another missile attack on its territory from Iran, the NTV television reported citing ministry sources.

"The Iranian ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to give explanation over the incident in which a ballistic missile was launched toward Turkey from the Iranian territory," the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported the interception of a new ballistic missile launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace. It was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Some debris from the munition fell onto vacant land in Gaziantep. There have been no casualties or injuries.