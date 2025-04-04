Confirmed SPIEF participants above last-year record — director

MEXICO CITY, April 4. /TASS/. The number of persons that already confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held from June 18 to 21 is already above the last-year record figure by 20%, Deputy Director of the Roscongress Foundation and SPIEF Director Alexey Valkov told TASS.

"We are about 20% above the last year in terms of the [SPIEF participation] confirmation rate, while participation indicators were record high last year. There were more than 20,000 participants on the floor," Valkov said. "The international component is also developing very actively," he noted.

The interest in taking part in SPIEF is driven by equal opportunities provided by the forum to all the participants, Valkov said. This is the unique opportunity to search for new contacts, he added.