First Swedish AWACS aircraft arrives in Ukraine, test flight completed — UNIAN

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has received the first of two promised Swedish long-range radar detection (AWACS) aircraft, the UNIAN news agency reported.

It said the ACS-890 flying radar has already made its first test flight in the Lvov Region.

Sweden promised to supply Kiev with two Saab 340 AEW&C (ACS-890) aircraft. According to Western sources, this twin-engine propeller aircraft with a fixed radar can detect targets in the air and on the surface in a sector of about 120 degrees and at a range of up to 300-400 km.