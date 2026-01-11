Thousands of New Yorkers protest against Trump administration’s policies

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. Several thousand people gathered in New York to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump's administration, a TASS correspondent reported.

The demonstrators gathered near Central Park in Manhattan, then marched down Fifth Avenue, where the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the US leader, is located.

The protesters are against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the US administration's policy on combating illegal immigration, and Washington's foreign policy. The situation is calm, with police not interfering in the protest.

Earlier this week, an ICE agent fatally shot a woman who had stopped her car in the middle of the road during an operation to search for illegal immigrants in Minneapolis. After the agents demanded that she leave the vehicle, it began to move forward, prompting one of the agents to open fire on the driver. The woman died from her injuries.

Mayor Jacob Frey called the ICE agents' actions reckless and demanded that the agency leave the city. The Minnesota governor wrote on his X page that he would ensure a full, fair, and prompt investigation into the incident.

In turn, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that ICE would continue its activities in the city. Noem emphasized that the ICE officer who shot the woman acted in self-defense and in accordance with protocol. President Donald Trump reiterated a similar point of view.