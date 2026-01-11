{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Thousands of New Yorkers protest against Trump administration’s policies

The demonstrators gathered near Central Park in Manhattan, then marched down Fifth Avenue, where the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the US leader, is located
© TASS

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. Several thousand people gathered in New York to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump's administration, a TASS correspondent reported.

The demonstrators gathered near Central Park in Manhattan, then marched down Fifth Avenue, where the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the US leader, is located.

The protesters are against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the US administration's policy on combating illegal immigration, and Washington's foreign policy. The situation is calm, with police not interfering in the protest.

Earlier this week, an ICE agent fatally shot a woman who had stopped her car in the middle of the road during an operation to search for illegal immigrants in Minneapolis. After the agents demanded that she leave the vehicle, it began to move forward, prompting one of the agents to open fire on the driver. The woman died from her injuries.

Mayor Jacob Frey called the ICE agents' actions reckless and demanded that the agency leave the city. The Minnesota governor wrote on his X page that he would ensure a full, fair, and prompt investigation into the incident.

In turn, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that ICE would continue its activities in the city. Noem emphasized that the ICE officer who shot the woman acted in self-defense and in accordance with protocol. President Donald Trump reiterated a similar point of view.

Tags
United StatesDonald Trump
NATO would collapse if US annexed Greenland — Danish lawmaker
Rasmus Jarlov also called the hypothetical annexation of the island by the US "probably the most unjustified territorial claim in history"
Read more
Zelensky using referendum on territories as pretext to slow down talks — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky "straight up gave the White House the finger," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT
The US President also made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" the other individuals
Read more
EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans — newspaper
The Sunday Telegraph points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere"
Read more
Putin's envoy reminds Kallas no defense system can stop Oreshnik
This is how Kirill Dmitriev commented on Kaja Kallas's statement about the Russian strike with the Oreshnik missile
Read more
Trump says there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba
The US president also mentioned Venezuela, saying that the country "now has the United States of America" to protect it
Read more
Gerasimov says international security deteriorates as West wants to keep dominating
It is reported that the Russian forces keep the initiative and advance in the whole front despite colossal aid to Kiev from the West
Read more
Volvo files application to register three trademarks in Russia
Two of them are for Volvo, and the third is for Volvo Penta
Read more
US conducts operation to seize Russian oil tanker Marinera — Reuters
It also said that US troops were also involved in the operation
Read more
Kremlin spokesman critical of NATO chief’s remark about preparations for war
This must be a statement by a person from the generation that has forgotten what World War II was like, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Read more
Temperatures inside Soyuz spacecraft do not exceed acceptable levels — Roscosmos
According to Roscosmos there is nothing to threaten the security and comfort of the crew
Read more
BNY Mellon intends to terminate depositary agreement for Russian retailer’s GDR program
The company has 90 days after receiving the resignation notice to appoint a new depositary and at least 90 days to terminate the program if no successor is appointed
Read more
FACTBOX: A rundown of Russia's sanctions on EU officials
Read more
NATO builds up forces on borders of Russia-Belarus Union State — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, NATO member states try convincing the world community that they are preparing not for war, but for some kind of just peace in Ukraine, seeking "some kind of role in the settlement"
Read more
Iranian authorities ready to heed people’s demands, implement reforms — Pezeshkian
Iranian President asserted that the demonstrators are expressing their disagreement with the worsening economic situation, but they are not setting markets on fire or committing criminal acts
Read more
Agonizing Kiev regime vents its anger on Russian civilians — MFA
Maria Zakharova called on international organizations to provide an impartial assessment of the terrorist assault carried out by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Russia’s regions
Read more
Russian artillery forces wipe out over 110 Ukrainian targets in past week
An artillery battalion commander with the callsign Kulak said that battlegroup members particularly targeted engineering and special equipment used by the Ukrainian army to strengthen fortifications
Read more
Iran accuses Israel, US of organizing protests in country
The work of law enforcement agencies in the country is aimed at preventing such threats
Read more
Russia values Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which brings stability to region — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that this path provides an opportunity and basis for serious work with practically all countries without exception
Read more
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Read more
Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
Situation in Venezuela stable, authorities maintaining order — Russian envoy
"The authorities confidently control public order," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov added
Read more
Moscow’s January 9 snowfall inks 146-year record — meteorologists
"The snowfall closes the top five for the entire period of meteorological observations," a source in the country’s Hydrometeorological Center said
Read more
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
Russia's air defense group in Syria includes a radio engineering battalion, a battery of Pantsir-S units and the S-400 air defense missile systems
Read more
No existing missile defense system can counter Oreshnik — US expert
Theodore Postol also vehemently rejected suggestions that the Oreshnik system represents previous outdated developments of Moscow
Read more
Russia calls on US to cease illegal activities against Marinera — MFA
The United States is required to ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens and not create obstacles to their speedy return to their homeland
Read more
Europe has no strategy to prevent possible takeover of Greenland by US — FT
European leadership circles are considering retaliatory measures, including closing US military bases or banning the purchase of US Treasury bonds
Read more
Over $300 bln paid for Russian gas stolen by West from Russia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has decided to switch to rubles in payments for its gas in order to stop "the shameless robbery" by the West
Read more
Russia-US talks on Ukraine experience difficulties, but they can be overcome — expert
Dmitry Suslov highlighted media reports about a potential meeting in Paris involving Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
EU is pursuing increasingly irresponsible policy — Chinese expert
Yan Xuetong further explained that EU member states are "considering the possibility of deploying troops in East Asia, yet they are unable to guarantee their own security"
Read more
Trump feared operation in Venezuela could turn into 'Carter's disaster' — media
The American leader noted that this operation “destroyed the entire Carter administration"
Read more
Europe’s wrong Ukraine policy leads to dead end, Swiss politician says
Guy Mettan pointed out that ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had pretended to comply with the Minsk Agreements in order to cover up Ukraine’s rearmament and Kiev’s plans to take back control of Donetsk and Lugansk by force rather than through diplomacy
Read more
Greenland party leaders call on US to stop disrespecting island
The authors note that Greenland is a democracy and wishes to continue cooperation with both the United States and Western countries
Read more
Putin arrives in Pyongyang, welcomed by Kim at airport
This is Vladimir Putin’s second visit to North Korea in nearly 24 years
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack leaves civilian injured in Zaporozhye Region
According to governor Yevgeny Balitsky, four deliberate attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces targeting populated areas were recorded in the past day
Read more
Aeroflot to restore its Sheremetyevo flight schedule by 8 a.m. on January 11
Starting at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on January 10, Aeroflot plans to operate flights to and from Sheremetyevo Airport as scheduled, excluding flight cancellations for Saturday
Read more
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
Read more
Creation of buffer zone proceeds according to plan — Putin
The elimination of encircled enemy groups on the eastern bank of the Oskol River and in Dimitrov continues
Read more
Russia, Venezuela maintain strategic partnership — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that these relations of strategic partnership will continue in all areas
Read more
US fighter jets deliver strikes against 35 Islamic State locations in Syria — Al Arabiya
According to the television channel, over 20 fighter jets struck terrorist locations in Syria firing some 90 high-precision missiles at IS targets
Read more
EU will continue to churn out sanctions against Russia — expert
Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, characterized EU sanctions as more than mere punitive measures
Read more
Russia to seek best conditions for its companies to enter Asia-Pacific market — Deputy PM
According to Alexey Overchuk, the Asia-Pacific region is currently the world's main market and is a priority for Russia
Read more
China, South Africa will resist ‘the law of the jungle’, hegemony — Wang Yi
Wang Yi confirmed that Beijing will continue to work on eliminating tariffs on South African goods
Read more
Ukrainian lawmakers seek to abolish draft deferments for students over 25
According to head of the parliamentary Committee for Educational Affairs Sergey Babak, the average number of male students over the age of 25, which stood at about 30,000 before 2022, rose sharply to 250,000 by September 1, 2025
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,330 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault regiment near Kondratovka, Miropolye, and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
West must grasp consequences of Russian assets seizure — Foreign Ministry
"Such steps will inevitably affect the stability of the eurozone and the attractiveness of the EU jurisdiction for foreign investors, primarily from Asian and Middle Eastern countries," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian, EU agencies involved in generating fake news about Ukraine — envoy
Their main task is to blur and distort the pragmatic approaches that formed the basis of Trump's peace plan, Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
One of Russia's oldest centenarians, Nafiza Zharylgapova, dies at 112 years of age
In her final days, she dedicated her time to visiting children in the Kazakh city of Uralsk, where she was laid to rest
Read more
Finnish politician reveals Helsinki's secret plans to deploy nuclear weapons
According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia
Read more
Potential EU sanctions on US companies unlikely to be effective — Russian senator
The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier that the EU was working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland
Read more
At least 200 rebel leaders detained in Iran — Tasnim
During the operations, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and Molotov cocktails were seized from the hiding places of the pogromists, the agency said
Read more
Thousands of New Yorkers protest against Trump administration’s policies
The demonstrators gathered near Central Park in Manhattan, then marched down Fifth Avenue, where the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the US leader, is located
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s defense facility, energy sites used by Ukrainian army
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,406 drones, 645 missile systems, 27,057 tanks
Read more
Tehran rioters burn down 25 mosques, harm 26 banks, three medical centers — mayor
According to him, rioters harmed ten government buildings, 48 fire trucks, 42 buses and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments
Read more
Danish PM shocked by Trump's, his administration's statements about Greenland — NYT
Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
Read more
US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT
Donald Trump has not made a final decision, the New York Times daily reported
Read more
Boat capsizes in northern Vietnam, killing 34 people
According to official reports, the vessel was carrying 53 people
Read more
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
Read more
US tech billionaire Musk slams UK government as ‘fascist’
That is what he said in response to a previous media reports that more than 12,000 people were arrested in the UK for online comments
Read more
Police arrest drugged driver after 5-minute car chase through Kazan airport
Several police officers were injured in the chase which lasted for some five minutes
Read more
US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan — UK daily
US president has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
Read more
Phosphorus munitions used by Ukrainian troops in Donbass first time in 2019
Read more
Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action
The proceeds from oil sales are sovereign property of the Venezuelan government held in custody in the United States, according to the document
Read more
Press review: Zelensky peace plan is no-go for Russia and Trump puts on peacemaker hat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 25th
Read more
Female civilian dead as Ukrainian drones target Russian city of Voronezh
Doctors performed surgery on her but the injuries proved fatal, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said
Read more
Cuba denies US accusations of receiving compensation for security services
Havana also reiterated its right to import fuel from willing markets, free from interference or unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said
Read more
Cuba is ready to defend its independence to last drop of blood — President Diaz-Canel
He further noted that the United States has no moral standing to criticize Cuba, as it often reduces human lives and international relations to mere commodities
Read more
Criminal case against pyramid scheme founder dropped in Novosibirsk
In the early 1990s, the MMM pyramid was one of the largest financial schemes in Russia
Read more
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Read more
Almost 1 million cubic meters of snow removed from Moscow streets over two days
Cleanup operations continue around the clock, as snowfall persists at a slightly reduced intensity
Read more
Russian forces launch Oreshnik strike in response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
According to the ministry, "the strike goals were achieved"
Read more
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
The document presupposes the centralized operation of the Runet if it is disconnected from the global network infrastructure
Read more
Fico calls for Kallas's removal as EU head of diplomacy
The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis, the Slovakia’s prime minister declared
Read more
Air defenses down 33 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in seven hours
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. GMT)
Read more
Nordic nations reject Trump’s claim of Russian threat facing Greenland — newspaper
"There are no ships, no submarines," a senior diplomat said
Read more
NATO, EU preparing for large-scale conflict with Russia — Russian embassy in Belgium
The embassy emphasized that the war party in Brussels is seeking "to sell the uncontrolled increase in military spending and the militarization of economies to the population at the expense of socio-economic well-being"
Read more
Project to build road from Kolyma to Anadyr drawn up
The new road will provide round-the-year transport link to the Magadan region
Read more
Putin to take part in Russia-Central Asia summit on October 9 — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said the plan is to discuss issues of further cooperation between Russia and Central Asian states in the six-lateral format in the trade, economic, financial, investment, industrial, logistics, energy, and other areas
Read more
Internet access in Iran restricted for over 60 hours — monitoring service
Internet access in Iran was restricted on the night of January 8, when rioters staged armed provocations across the country
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate five settlements over week — top brass
The battlegroup East continued to advance deep into enemy defenses
Read more
Iranian president calls on people to demonstrate to protest unrest
Masoud Pezeshkian extended condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives and cautioned young people against involvement in terrorism
Read more
Nornickel to cut sulfur dioxide emissions in Norilsk by 730,000 tons in 2025
In 2024, sulfur dioxide emissions dropped by almost 400,000 tons
Read more
Russian armed forces destroy Ukrainian forces’ equipment near Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that specialists from the unmanned systems troops have reduced the reconnaissance-to-strike cycle to a minimum
Read more
Lavrov talks security guarantees and negotiations with US at a roundtable with ambassadors
The ongoing Russia-US talks are aimed at finding a long-term solution to end the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Russia-EU economic relations unlikely to recover even within decade — economist
According to the economist, the Russian economy and budget system have already adapted to the severing of old ties
Read more
Russia grateful to US for decision to release two Russians from Marinera crew — diplomat
According to Zakharova, the Russian side is urgently addressing issues related to the return of its freed citizens to their homeland
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down seven Ukrainian drones in five hours
Four drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region and another three over the Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian Doomsday Planes’ service life is 25-30 years — manufacturer
Doomsday Planes were designed as national airborne operations centres that could be used by the senior military leaders in case of a nuclear war or other very serious conflict
Read more
Damage to Qatari embassy in Kiev result of Ukrainian air defense failure — Russian MFA
There were no designated military objectives near the Qatari diplomatic mission, the ministry noted
Read more
Press review: Ukraine mulls elections and Trump plans laser fleet as gold prices soar
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 24th
Read more
US government mulls holding nuclear test, but has no clear plan yet — energy secretary
Chris Wright also stressed that the US nuclear arsenal has to be meaningfully better than all of its foes in the world
Read more
At least 25 law enforcement officers killed by rioters in Iran
Between January 3 and 9, Iranian authorities reported the deaths of more than 10 security personnel, including the Esfarayen city prosecutor
Read more
Ukraine, US to sign $800-bln post-conflict reconstruction deal in Davos
The loan will be provided within a decade
Read more
Polish court to consider extending detention of archaeologist Butyagin on January 12
According to the post, Butyagin has been unable to properly prepare his defense because some of the case materials have not yet been translated from Ukrainian
Read more
US wants Russia, China to stay away from Greenland — Trump
Donald Trump also expects Caracas to become its ally in the future
Read more
US striking Islamic State in Syria — Fox News
For the second time since December 19, 2025, the US military is launching airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria in retaliation for the killing of two National Guard soldiers and a translator, the presenter said on air
Read more
Iran to retaliate against Israel, US if attacked, parliament speaker warns
US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s readiness to come to the "rescue" of Iranian protesters
Read more
Russia opposes any Western military contingent in Ukraine — Medvedev
It’s been said a thousand times: Russia won’t accept any European or NATO troops in Ukraine, Medvedev wrote on X in English.
Read more
European leaders lack expertise to make proper assessment of Ukraine crisis — Swiss MP
According to Mettan, today’s European leaders did not experience World War II and came of age only at the end of the Cold War
Read more