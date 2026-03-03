India signs $238-million contract with Russia to purchase Shtil air defense systems

NEW DELHI, March 3. /TASS/. India has announced the signing of a contract with Russia for the procurement of Shtil air defense systems equipped with vertical-launch missiles, valued at over $238 million, according to the Indian Ministry of Defense. The agreement, finalized with Russia’s Rosoboronexport, involves the purchase of the Shtil missile system at a cost of approximately 21.8 billion Indian rupees ($238.5 million).

This strategic acquisition aims to significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s air defense capabilities, providing enhanced protection for warships against a broad spectrum of aerial threats. The Ministry emphasized that these missile systems will augment India’s multi-tiered air defense architecture on naval platforms, ensuring rapid response times and operational effectiveness in all weather conditions.

The contract further highlights the enduring and robust defense partnership between India and Russia - built on mutual trust and strategic alignment - demonstrating their continued commitment to strengthening bilateral military cooperation.