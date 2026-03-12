Russia doesn’t plan to request UNSC meeting following Ukraine’s attack on Bryansk

UNITED NATIONS, March 12. /TASS/. Russia will not request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Ukraine’s attack on the city of Bryansk that killed seven civilians, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"No," he replied to a corresponding question.

On March 10, Ukraine attacked Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles, killing seven and wounding 42 people. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Storm Shadow strike on Bryansk would have been impossible without British specialists. Russia takes into account the United Kingdom’s involvement in strikes deep into Russian territory.