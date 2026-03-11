At least 30 people killed in Lebanon in past day during Israeli attacks — health ministry

BEIRUT, March 11. /TASS/. At least 30 people died over the past day during strikes by the Israeli Air Force on infrastructure belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanese territory.

"Information about the highest number of casualties in the afternoon came from the village of Shaas in the vicinity of Baalbek in the east of the country, where nine citizens were killed," the republic’s health ministry stated in a summary posted on social media X.

According to their statement, the strike on one of the residential buildings in Shaas was carried out during iftar, i.e. the breaking of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan, when people gather around one table for the evening meal.

In southern Lebanon, bombings targeted Tebnine, where eight people died, and Deir Intar, from which data on three deaths were received.

In the first half of the day, 10 people fell victim to an Israeli attack on the settlement of Temnine Et Tahta in the Baalbek area.

The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier reported that the number of civilians killed over 12 days of military action has risen to 634, and the number of wounded to 1,586.