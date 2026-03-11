Israel says did not push US to attack Iran

BERLIN, March 11. /TASS/. Israel did not push the United States to attack Iran, President Isaac Herzog said.

"No, to be honest, this is the decision of [US] President [Donald] Trump. He doesn't need Israel to lead him anywhere," Herzog said in an interview with Bild newspaper.

He did not offer any timing of the end of hostilities against Iran. "I think if we measure everything by a speedometer, we won’t get anywhere. We need to take a deep breath and get to the end result," Herzog said.

He linked the conflict in the Gaza Strip with the military operation of the United States and Israel against Iran.

"This is one interconnected war. It began on October 7 [2023], and, in my opinion, now we may be approaching its last chapter, changing the entire configuration of the Middle East," he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said there was no Israeli pressure in the American decision to launch the military operation against Iran.

On February 28, the United States and Israel started a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.