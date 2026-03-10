Putin, Trump do not discuss removal of US sanctions on Russian oil in detail — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The issue of lifting some US sanctions on Russian oil exports was not discussed in detail during the conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, this issue was not discussed in any detail," he said.

"As a consequence for the global economy, all are perfectly aware of that, both Trump and Putin," Peskov noted. "Of course, the actions taken by the United States, meaning the oil restrictions, are connected with attempts to stabilize the situation on global energy markets amid the situation in the Persian Gulf," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would lift some of its sanctions against other countries’ oil sectors and might not reinstate them. This was being done to lower prices, he noted. Meanwhile, Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has said that Moscow and Washington are discussing the possible easing of sanctions against Russian oil.