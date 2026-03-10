Attacks on energy facilities in Persian Gulf will hit global economy — Qatari MFA

DOHA, March 10. /TASS/. Strikes against energy facilities in the Persian Gulf will have serious consequences for the global economy, said advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

"In our view, the attacks on energy facilities by both sides set a dangerous precedent that will not only lead to economic losses in the region and a deterioration in our business models, but will also have repercussions worldwide. <...> I must warn that what is happening now will have serious consequences for the global economy," he told a briefing. The diplomat called on the international community to do everything possible to persuade the United States, Israel and Iran to stop attacks on such infrastructure.

Qatar has taken all necessary precautions, including halting and reducing gas and oil production, to ensure the safety of its employees and civilians, the official added. "As soon as the situation that caused these disruptions resolves, we will resume supplies to the international community and our customers," he noted.