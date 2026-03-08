MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops lost about 1,255 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 235 personnel in the area of responsibility of Russia’s North battlegroup and up to 180 in the area of the West battlegroup.

As a result of actions by the South and Center battlegroup, Ukrainian losses amounted to more than 150 and over 345 servicemen, respectively. Ukrainian troops also lost up to 265 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the East battlegroup and up to 80 servicemen in the area of the Dnepr battlegroup.

Russian troops also struck launch sites of Ukrainian long-range attack drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ groupings carried out strikes on sites used for the preparation and launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said.