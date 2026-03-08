Pezeshkian rejects Iran’s responsibility for drone attack on Nakhchivan

BAKU, March 8. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has rejected Tehran’s responsibility for the incident with two drones in Nakhchivan, the press service of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said after their phone call.

"A phone call between Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Ilham Aliyev was held on March 8 on the initiative of the Iranian side. The Azerbaijani head of state stressed the importance of investigating the incident in Nakhchivan," it said.

"Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the incident with an airstrike on Nakhchivan has no relation to Iran and stressed this incident will be probed into," the press service added.

On March 5, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said that two drones launched, according to Baku, from Iran had fallen down near Nakhchivan Airport, damaging the airport’s building and injuring two people. The ministry stressed that Baku reserves the right to respond.

Meanwhile, the Iranian General Staff refuted reports about the launch of drones toward Azerbaijan and placed responsibility for the incident on Israel.