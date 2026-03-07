Orban says he received Zelensky's message, advises him to refrain from threats

BUDAPEST, March 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has publicly addressed recent tensions, asserting that he has received a threatening message from Vladimir Zelensky. Orban emphasized that these threats are directed not only at him but at Hungary as a whole, and he strongly urges Zelensky to cease such actions immediately. In a firm tone, Orban warned that Ukraine cannot achieve anything through blackmail against Hungary.

"I have received your message in which you threatened me with your soldiers and, through me, all of Hungary. This won't work - stop it. Hungary and Hungarians cannot be blackmailed, and I cannot be threatened," Orban stated in a video address broadcast on M1 television. He called for peace, urging Zelensky to end the oil blockade and ensure the uninterrupted supply of oil to Hungary. "Instead of threats and blackmail, show the Hungarians the respect we deserve," he added.

Earlier, Zelensky renewed his criticisms of Orban, warning that if Hungary continues to obstruct Ukraine's interests, particularly regarding the EU's 90-billion-euro "war loan," he might set the Ukrainian military against Budapest. This escalation comes after Ukraine's decision to halt Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, a move aimed at pressuring Hungary to reconsider its stance on the ongoing conflict and its position on Ukraine's potential EU accession.

Hungary has consistently expressed its opposition to a hurried integration of Ukraine into the European Union and has refused to allocate funds from its citizens' resources to support Kiev.