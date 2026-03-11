{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops liberate Chervonaya Zarya community in Sumy Region over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
© Dmitry Yagodkin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,370 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 245 troops, an armored combat vehicle and an air defense surveillance radar in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 180 troops, four armored personnel carriers and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 190 troops, an armored personnel carrier and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 350 troops, two armored personnel carriers and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 315 troops, two armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 90 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and an air defense surveillance radar in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Pavlovka, Khrapovshchina, Kiyanitsa and Glukhov in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Udy, Lebedevka, Rubezhnoye, Malaya Volchya, Olshany and Karaichnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 245 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Pelican air defense surveillance radar and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored personnel carriers and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Kovalevka, Grushevka, Osinovo, Prosyanka and Aleksandrovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Sergeyevka, Kurtovka, Verolyubovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and fuel depots and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Dobropolye, Svetloye, Shevchenko, Belitskoye, Grishino, Zolotoi Kolodez and Maryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gavrilovka, Novopavlovka and Fedorovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, seven armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and a radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kopani, Novosoloshino, Shirokoye and Dolinka in the Zaporozhye Region, Pokrovskoye, Prosyanaya, Gai and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 90 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 90 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Koblevo in the Nikolayev Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 90 Ukrainian military personnel, two US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 artillery gun, an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar station, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army’s fuel and energy infrastructure in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck fuel and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 150 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 350 Ukrainian UAVs, two Storm Shadow missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 350 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two British-made Storm Shadow airborne cruise missiles, four guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 350 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 121,685 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,171 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,686 multiple rocket launchers, 33,782 field artillery guns and mortars and 56,423 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

