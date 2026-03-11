Russia uses Kinzhal hypersonic missiles 44 times during special military operation

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia has used the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at least 44 times when striking military targets in Ukraine during the special military operation, according to TASS calculations.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first combat use of the complex was recorded on March 18, 2022, when the hypersonic missile destroyed a large underground depot of missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Delyatin, Ivano-Frankovsk Region. Three mentions of the use of the complex were recorded in 2022, and two in 2023. In the reports of 2024, the complex was mentioned 14 times. The largest number of mentions was in 2025, 23 cases. In 2026, the Kinzhal was used twice so far. The ministry does not specify the number of missiles used indicating only the fact that the hypersonic complex was used.

The hit targets include Ukraine’s decision-making centers, a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kiev, which the agency mentioned in May 2023. Later the Kinzhal was also used to strike airfield infrastructure, military plants, armament and ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants bases, enterprises for the production and repair of military equipment, unmanned aerial vehicle assembly facilities, air defense systems, energy and transport infrastructure supporting military activities and points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries.

About the Kinzhal complex

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the brief characteristics of the Kinzhal missile system in his speech to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018: the speed is 10 times the speed of sound, the range is more than 2,000 km. The missile maneuvers along all the trajectory, which allows it to break through all air and missile defense systems. It is equipped with conventional and nuclear warheads. The mass of a warhead is 500 kg. The Kinzhal missile has low radar visibility and high maneuverability and is designed to destroy land and sea targets.