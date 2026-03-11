US, Israel destroy foundations of peace, security in Middle East — North Korea

PYONGYANG, March 11. /TASS/. The United States and Israel are destroying the basis of peace and security in the Middle East and deepening global instability, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said as quoted by KCNA news agency.

"We express our serious concern about the aggressive actions of the United States and Israel, which, by committing an illegal military attack on Iran, destroy the foundation of peace and security in the region and exacerbate instability on an international scale, and strongly denounce this," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry also pointed out that North Korea respects "the right of the Iranian people to elect their supreme leader and its choice."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from the Islamic republic. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite army units) retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Syria were also attacked.

Iran’s Council of Experts later elected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the deceased ayatollah, as the new supreme leader.