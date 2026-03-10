India facing shortage of liquefied petroleum gas due to Middle East conflict

NEW DELHI, March 10. /TASS/. Indian restaurateurs and hoteliers are facing a critical shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the conflict in the Middle East, The Hindustan Times newspaper wrote.

Several hotel associations across India have reported a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, just days after the prices of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders were increased nationwide, according to the publication. Hotel associations in Bengaluru and Chennai flagged disruptions, warning that restaurants in respective cities may be forced to halt operations unless the LPG supply was restored.

The Chennai Hotels Association has issued a statement addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking to intervene in the matter. "Commercial LPG distributors have completely stopped supplying cylinders, stating that they have no stock available. As a result, many restaurants are forced to shut down," according to the statement released on the X social network.

This comes amid rising oil prices worldwide due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The situation has triggered concerns of a further spike in energy prices, given the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported.

