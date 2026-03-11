MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. It was the political leadership of the Kiev regime that gave the direct command to carry out the missile strike on Bryansk, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the Crimes committed by the Kiev Regime, said in a comment to Vesti TV.

He emphasized that this was an "atrocity," an attack that is beyond comprehension. "This is a terrorist act that clearly has a political motive. Such strikes, with such a large number of strike units, are practically impossible to carry out at the middle level or lower echelon. This was a direct order that came from the political leadership of Kiev," Miroshnik said.

The diplomat noted that the attack was most likely coordinated with "the same old European sponsors." "Moreover, according to preliminary data, the strike was carried out with missiles of British or British-French origin. Sending them without entering the target’s coordinates, without the manufacturer, was simply impossible, meaning it was the Kiev leadership, in coordination with the Westerners, that [carried out the terrorist attack]," Miroshnik noted. "They are trying with all their might to put the media limelight back on themselves, because they are very upset that it has shifted to the Iranian track, and, as [Vladimir] Zelensky himself put it, along with the loss of information influence or dominance comes a reduction in funding, military support, and diplomatic support as well."

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10. According to regional authorities, the attack killed six people and injured 42.