US 'confession' on HIMARS, calls for settlement: latest on war in Middle East

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi jokingly thanked the US Central Command (CENTCOM) for admitting that Washington is deploying and using HIMARS rocket launchers on Middle Eastern countries’ territory in the conflict with Tehran.

Advisors to US President Donald Trump are privately urging him to find a way out of the war with Iran to avoid losing public support, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

TASS has compiled the key information about the developments in the Middle East.

US 'confession'

- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sarcastically thanked the US Central Command for acknowledging that Washington is using HIMARS rocket launchers in Middle Eastern countries during the conflict with Iran.

- His remarks followed a CENTCOM statement that the US was using HIMARS systems for strikes on Iran.

- Araghchi also noted that "nobody should complain" if Iran’s missiles destroy the launchers.

Trump’s statements

- The joint US-Israeli operation against Iran will end soon, US President Donald Trump said.

- At the same time, he warned that the United States would be ready to resume military operations if necessary.

- According to Trump, the US can intensify its strikes on Iran 20-fold should Tehran hamper oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Calls for a resolution

- Trump’s advisers are privately urging him to look for a way out of the war with Iran to avoid losing public support, the Wall Street Journal reported.

- According to the report, the US president is surprised that Tehran refuses to surrender.

- His inner circle believes it is necessary to develop an exit plan from the conflict and present it as the result of US forces achieving their objectives.

- Public support for the operation against Iran is already markedly low and could decline further if the conflict turns into a prolonged war, the WSJ noted.

Plotting to kill Iran’s new supreme leader

- Backed by the US, Israel is allegedly turning its plans to assassinating Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is viewed as a politician unwilling to make concessions, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported

- According to the WSJ, Trump told his advisers that he would support the idea of eliminating Mojtaba Khamenei if he was not prepared to make concessions to the US.

- In particular, Trump would like the next Iranian leader to renounce Tehran’s nuclear program, the newspaper noted.

- US officials consider Khamenei a hard-line politician and do not expect him to abandon Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons or negotiate with Washington on favorable terms.

- Sources told the newspaper that Tel Aviv is hatching plans to assassinate him.

- The report also says it was Israel that carried out the strike that killed Mojtaba Khamenei’s father, former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and his wife.