Almost 30 Iranian hospitals damaged by bombing — emergencies service

RABAT, March 9. /TASS/. Since the start of the US-Israeli military operation, almost 30 hospitals and over 40 medical centers were seriously damaged across the country, a spokesperson for the country’s emergencies situations directorate said.

"As a result of attacks on the Islamic republic, 29 hospitals, 41 medical centers and 18 ambulance centers were damaged," he said.

According to the latest report of the Iranian Red Crescent, at least 1,332 Iranian civilans have lost their lives because of US-Israeli strikes on the republic.