US proposes creating demilitarized zone in Ukraine — WP

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The US has proposed the creation of a demilitarized zone as an option for settling the issue of borders in Ukraine, The Washington Post (WP) newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to them, the planned demilitarized zone "would be established along the entire ceasefire line", behind which there will be "a deeper zone in which heavy weapons would be excluded." According to WP's information, Washington outlined precisely this option in three documents of the peace plan sent to Kiev. The newspaper's interlocutors emphasized that the plan for creating such a meticulously controlled zone "much like the DMZ that divides North and South Korea."

On US peace plan and Kiev’s stance

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which triggered discontent in Kiev and among its partners in Europe, who modified it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been revised to take into account Moscow and Kiev’s positions, with only a few controversial issues remaining. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, long-term solutions to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The sides discussed several variants of the plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to continue contacts.

On December 8, Zelensky said that the peace plan’s new version agreed during his meetings with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. According to Zelensky, "the plan was reduced from 28 to 20 points," but no compromise on the territorial issue "has been found so far."