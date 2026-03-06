Iran not stopping Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz — Deputy Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI, March 6. /TASS/. Iran does not put obstacles to passage of Indian vessels via the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

" Iran is not stopping Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz," he said, cited by Hindu newspaper.

The Iranian diplomat at the same time urged New Delhi to ask Washington, why they attack Iranian ships in the Indian Ocean. "India must ask the U.S. why it is targeting Iranian ships in the Indian Ocean. They are the threat; they should be asked," the high-ranking diplomat said.

On March 4, a US submarine attacked Iranian frigate IRIS Dena with 180 people om board, which sank off the coast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean.