Russian UAV units begin combat operations in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units have begun active combat operations in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, consistently identifying and destroying Ukrainian military equipment on city streets, the Volunteer Corps operating within Russia’s Battlegroup South reported.

"UAV units of the Defense Ministry’s Volunteer Corps operating within the Battlegroup South are already conducting active operations in Kramatorsk itself. <…> Our FPV drones are methodically identifying and destroying enemy military hardware on city streets," the statement reads.

A Russian FPV drone approaches a busy road at a low altitude and hovers at its side. An FPV drone operator lets civilian vehicles pass freely. However, as soon as an off-road vehicle of the Ukrainian army comes within the drone’s sight, it immediately delivers a strike, the Volunteer Corps said.

"Commanders of UAV units say themselves that this is how our UAVs operate, while letting civilians move past freely," it said.

The Volunteer Corps also shared a video of operations by its Bars-31 unit.

"The video shows the eastern part of Kramatorsk, the areas of a thermal power plant and an airport," a fighter of the Volunteer Corps told TASS.