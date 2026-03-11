Putin discusses Middle East with leaders of Azerbaijan, UAE: what is known

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed the situation in the Middle East and advocated for a swift end to the hostilities in the region, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The Russian leader also discussed the situation in the Gulf area with his Emirati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

TASS has compiled the main information about the two conversations.

Conversation with Aliyev

- While exchanging views on the current situation in the Middle East, Putin and Aliyev spoke in favor of ceasing hostilities.

- Putin expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani colleague for his assistance in evacuating Russians from Iran amid attacks by the US and Israel.

- The leaders also confirmed their intention to continue developing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Conversation with Emirati president

- Putin and his Emirati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call where they discussed the situation in the Gulf area.

- The leaders noted that it is deteriorating sharply, leading to serious consequences for Iran and Arab countries.

- Putin expressed gratitude to his UAE counterpart for the assistance the country’s authorities are providing to Russian citizens in the UAE.

- The Russian president "emphasized the need to stop the conflict from escalating further and resolve it through talks."

- Putin also warmly congratulated the UAE President on his 65th birthday, wishing him good health, well-being and further success, noting his great personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the countries.

- Both leaders took satisfaction in noting that "friendly Russian-Emirati relations are developing dynamically in all directions."