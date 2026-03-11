Base near Baghdad airport attacked for sixth time in few hours — portal

CAIRO, March 11. /TASS/. The military base near Baghdad airport used by the US-led international alliance has been attacked for the sixth time in the last few hours, Shafaq News portal reported.

As a rule, pro-Iranian Shiite armed groups operating in Iraq assume responsibility for such attacks.

An unmanned aerial vehicle tried to approach the base, but was intercepted by the Iraqi air defense forces. There were no casualties as in the case of the previous five attacks.

On the evening of March 10, the portal said there was an attempt to strike the Iraqi military base Balad north of Baghdad using another drone, which was also shot down.