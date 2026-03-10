Iran does not consider holding talks with US anymore, top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, March 10. /TASS/. Iran doubts talking with the United States would be on its agenda anymore, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, told PBS in an interview.

"Well, first of all, it's too soon for him to make any comment," Iran’s top diplomat said, referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, when asked if anyone in the Iranian leadership has had any contact with US officials since the son of Ali Khamenei was selected the new supreme leader of Iran. "We are all waiting for his speeches and comments, which will come later on. But I don't think the question of talking with Americans or negotiation with Americans once again would be on the table, because we have a very bitter experience of talking with Americans," he explained.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.