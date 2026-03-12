MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The collective West is overwhelmed by "pro-Ukrainian madness" and Russophobia, but this cannot last forever, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed this view in an article for Expert Magazine.

"The Ukrainian crisis, actively supported by the efforts of a group of Russophobic countries that fiercely desire Russia’s defeat, will end sooner or later. Just as all conflicts in human history have ended. The pro-Ukrainian madness that is gripping the ‘collective West’ today cannot last forever," the Russian politician believes.

Medvedev noted that "the hackneyed, artificially inflated concerns about the fate of the non-existent 'Country 404' will soon be replaced by an awareness of the need to respond to far more serious global challenges and threats associated with the transition to a new technological level." Their scale and depth, in his opinion, still need to be understood and an attempt made to give an adequate response to them. In his article, the politician identified several key challenges and said that new technologies could be "a stairway to heaven or a road to hell" for humanity. He prefaced his text with an epigraph, quoting the famous lines from Chris Rea’s 1989 album The Road to Hell: "This ain’t no technological breakdown // Oh no, this is the road to hell!".