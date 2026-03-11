Iran loses more than 90% of its missile launchers — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. Iran has lost more than 90% of its missile launchers during the US and Israeli military operation, Bloomberg claims, citing US officials.

It says that the US and Israel have "learned their lesson" after the escalation in the summer of 2025 and are now using the tactic of destroying launchers and command posts, which deprives Iran of the ability to carry out large-scale strikes. Unlike the missiles themselves, the launchers cannot be placed underground or quickly replaced, making them vulnerable and a key target.

The Pentagon previously stated that the number of Iranian missile and drone launches has fallen by 90% and 83%, respectively, since the beginning of the operation. Last week, Israeli television channel I24 claimed that Iran had lost 60% of its missile launchers and air defense systems in the fighting.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.