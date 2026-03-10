Russian dollar billionaires hit a new record in Forbes global list

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The number of Russian dollar billionaires in the Forbes global ranking has reached a new all-time high, the list includes 155 Russians.

The previous all-time high was set in 2025, when 146 Russians made it to the list.

According to the Russian version of Forbes, the combined wealth of the richest Russians also reached a new all-time high of $696.5 billion.

Severstal founder Alexey Mordashov topped the list after the net worth of the entrepreneur and his family increased to a record $37 billion in the past year, which is a record for Russians.

"This happened thanks to the rapid rise in gold prices and, accordingly, the growth in the valuation of his company, Nordgold," Forbes states.

Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin ranks second with a net worth of $29.7 billion. Lukoil oil company founder Vagit Alekperov ranked third with a net worth of $29.5 billion.

Further down the list are Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson and his family ($28.3 billion), and Suleiman Kerimov and his family ($25.7 billion).

As the publication notes, nine people have added to the list over the past year.

"The weakening dollar has played in the favor of Russian billionaires – the ruble has strengthened by 16% over the year. While a year ago, a net worth of 80 billion rubles, converted into dollars, was insufficient to qualify for the Forbes global ranking, in 2026, businessmen with such a net worth in rubles have a chance to make the list – at the current exchange rate, their fortune exceeds $1 billion," Forbes explains.