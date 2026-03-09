Presidential envoy notes importance of Russia-US dialogue for energy security

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Maintaining the global energy security is possible only if negotiations between Russia and the United States are taking place, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Russia-US dialogue is vital for the world, as only jointly with Russia can global energy security be restored and ensured. Stay tuned," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Dmitriev reported that talks with the US side on easing anti-Russian sanctions were under way.

Brent oil price surpassed the threshold of $100 per barrel on March 9 against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East, for the first time since August 2022. It traded at $119. Gas prices at European commodity exchanges exceeded $800 per one billion cubic meters for the first time since January 2023.