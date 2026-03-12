Russia calls for ending activities of OPCW Investigation and Identification Team

THE HAGUE, March 12. /TASS/. Russia has called for an end to the activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Investigation and Identification Team, tasked with attributing responsibility for chemical incidents.

"Questions remain about the team’s illegitimate activities. Our fundamental position is that attribution goes beyond the OPCW’s mandate and that such activities must end immediately," Russian Envoy to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said at the 111th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

According to the envoy, the team’s latest report on the 2016 incident in the Syrian town of Kafr Zita raises serious doubts because experts did not visit the site and the investigation was not carried out in compliance with the OPCW working principles.