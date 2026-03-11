MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Kiev is using British missiles against Russia amid intensified diplomatic efforts in the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral format. London and other western capitals are attempting to undermine the peace process through large-scale provocation with civilian casualties, the Russian Foreign Minister said in a statement.

"We also note that British arms systems are being used against the backdrop of intensified political and diplomatic efforts in the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral format to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The goal of London and other western capitals is obvious: to undermine the peace process and achieve escalation of hostilities through large-scale provocation with civilian casualties. The tactic is not new and is used by sponsors of the Kiev regime every time the real prospect of regulation arises," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on Russia’s Bryansk on March 10. According to regional authorities, the attack killed seven people and injured 42.