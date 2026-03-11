Foreign ministers of Russia, Oman talk ways to end Iran crisis — MFA

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed ways to prevent further escalation of tensions surrounding Iran, noting that the involvement of third countries in the conflict is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their phone talk.

"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, focusing on finding ways to quickly end the armed confrontation caused by unprovoked aggression on the part of the US and Israel. The position favoring the prevention of further escalation and an immediate return to a political and diplomatic settlement was confirmed. They especially noted the unacceptability of involving third countries in the conflict, primarily the Gulf states, which could lead to the risk of expanding the geography of active military operations," the statement said.