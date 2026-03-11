MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. European countries may try to break Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to prevent his party from winning the upcoming April 12 parliamentary elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.

"If everything goes according to the standards of normal electoral law, according to established traditions, then I do not think that the current leadership of Hungary, which is so rigidly defending its interests, will have any problems. But if they start to break him, without observing any norms at all, then predictions become very difficult," the diplomat said.

"We saw the situation in France, we saw the situation in Moldova, we saw the situation in Germany during the polls. Either people die right on the eve of voting, or the main competitor is imprisoned, or the main opponent, the candidate for the elections, is removed from the race. With such methods, it is certainly extremely difficult to predict."

Miroshnik said that Orban, "like probably few others in Europe, perfectly understands national interests. He clearly understands that for Hungary, Russian energy supplies are to a large extent the basis of the economy, the basis of Hungary's competitiveness, its ability to compete in the huge global markets, in which it will simply be crushed without noticing, without remembering that there was such a country. This is why any normal leader should protect the interests of his country. Unless, of course, he is externally appointed and acts in the interests of some global groups, companies, or associations.

"But this does not apply to the European Union. This does not apply to individual leaders of the European 'troika.' They openly said in different situations: ‘I'm not interested in what these poor voters think at all, my task is to follow the trends that have formed at the top of Europe.’ And these people continue to be in the upper political crust of the European Union, and sometimes in more global international processes."