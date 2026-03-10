Elon Musk tops Forbes' list of the world's richest people again

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has topped the list of the world's richest people for the second year in a row, according to the published Forbes magazine ranking.

His net worth is estimated at $839 billion, more than double last year's estimate ($342 billion), the publication reports.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin rank second and third, with a net worth of $257 billion and $237 billion, respectively. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks fourth with $224 billion.

According to Forbes, this year there are 3,428 billionaires, 400 more than last year. Their combined wealth increased by $4 trillion, reaching a record $20.1 trillion. The average billionaire's net worth is estimated at $5.8 billion, up from $5.3 billion in 2025.

The United States has the largest number of billionaires - 989. China has 610, and India has 229. The list includes 481 women, which is 14% of the total number of billionaires. In 2024 and 2025 women accounted for 13.3% and 13.4% respectively.