Russia's position on Ukraine remains unchanged while other parties watch and wait — MFA

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia has not altered its position in the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, while the other parties are holding back and monitoring the situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia has not changed its approach. Moscow continues to move forward in line with statements it has made. Everyone else has paused and is trying to limit themselves to saying: ‘yes, we are always ready to negotiate, but, as usual, we don’t like any of the proposals.’ Now, I think the countries that are directly or indirectly involved in the negotiations have taken a wait-and-see position, and everyone is watching closely what is happening in the Middle East," the diplomat said.