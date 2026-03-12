Trump says is not planning to immediately end operation against Iran

WASHINGTON, March 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is not planning to immediately end the military operation against Iran.

He claimed that Iran has lost most of its military potential. "You see what's happening. They are pretty much at the end of the line. That doesn't mean we're going to end it immediately," he said. "We have to win this. Win it quickly, but win it."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.