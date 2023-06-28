Iran’s military chief invites Russian defense minister to visit Tehran — media

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Chief of the Iranian General Staff Mohammad Bagheri invited Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in a telephone conversation to visit the Islamic Republic, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, Bagheri and Shoigu exchanged opinions on the recent events in Russia. The two senior military officials emphasized the importance of developing bilateral ties in the defense sphere. There was no information yet on the exact date of the planned visit by the Russian defense minister to the Islamic Republic.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that Shoigu and Bagheri had held a telephone talk. According to the ministry, both sides exchanged opinions on the international situation and regional security and reaffirmed their intention to deepen their dialogue and develop defense ties.