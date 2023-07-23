Lukashenko tells Putin situation is "starting to get tense with Wagner"

ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he is "starting to get tense with the Wagner group because they want to march on Warsaw".

"Maybe I shouldn't say it, but I will. The Wagner group has started to stress us: ‘We want to go to the West. Let us go.’ I said, why do you want to go to the West? ‘Well, to go on a tour to Warsaw, to Rzeszow'," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I keep them in the center, as agreed, Belarus does not want to move them there, because their mood is bad. And, to their credit, they know what's going on around the Union State. Well, it's just a touch," he said.