Putin says will not make any political comments on events in Palestine

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. During a meeting with former Gaza hostage Alexander Trufanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not make any political comments about the events in Palestine.

"I would like to congratulate you on the opportunity to talk to one another, to be back at your home. Unfortunately, your father is no longer with you. It’s a tragedy. Probably, it’s not a place to talk about it," Putin said, beginning the talks.

"Thanks God you are safe and sound, and here. Right now, I’m not going to give any political assessments to the current developments. But everything that has happened to you is a tragedy," he said.